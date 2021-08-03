checkAd

Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus Branded THC Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to Peru

  • Believed to be the first commercial export of psychoactive THC cannabis extract from Colombia to Peru.
  • This marks Avicanna’s initial entrance into the emerging Peruvian cannabis market where the potential market opportunities also include its cosmetic, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products.

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), it has completed its first commercial export into Peru of high concentration THC, full spectrum psychoactive cannabis crude oil, marketed under Avicanna’s Aureus brand, to Peru.

Lucas Nosiglia, President of Avicanna LATAM S.A.S., commented: “We are pleased to enter the growing Peruvian market and integrate Peru into our rapidly advancing supply chain and commercial platform. We see Peru’s legislation and business opportunities related to cannabinoids-based API, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceutical products progressing rapidly, and we believe that we are in a great position to reinforce our leadership position in the region and establish long term relationships.”

To the knowledge of the Company, it carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Aureus

Avicanna’s supply chain business units are based out of Santa Marta, Colombia and are primarily dedicated to providing consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for Avicanna’s current commercial products and pharmaceutical pipeline for the global marketplace.

Additionally, under the Aureus brand, standardized cannabis extracts and feminized seeds are made available to cultivation, cosmetic and pharmaceutical partners around the world. Aureus branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they benefit from optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically and sustainably and include a range of extracts of CBD, THC and rare cannabinoids such as CBG. Avicanna’s supply chain business also benefits from federally regulated legislation in Colombia where the company is well positioned to be a global supplier of the less competitive psychoactive extracts including CBD and THC crude oil to meet the growing global demand.

