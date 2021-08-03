checkAd

Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“Imperial Helium” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has spud IHC-Steveville-2 at 103/10-22-020-12W4M, Imperial Helium’s second well on its Steveville Helium Property, located in Southeastern Alberta, on schedule.

IHC-Steveville-2 is the second of two appraisal wells Imperial Helium plans to drill on the Steveville structure. This second well at 103/10-22-020-12W4 targets the crest of the Steveville structure adjacent to where 13-22-020-12W4 penetrated the structure in the winter of 1940. IHC-Steveville-2 will set surface casing, drill forward and set intermediate casing below the Nisku Formation, before continuing on to a TVD of 2,170 metres. Upon reaching the objective a comprehensive suite of well logs will be acquired and evaluated, before completing the well and proceeding with production testing. The objective of this second appraisal well is to confirm helium concentrations and flow rates established by the historic blow-out in 1940.

David Johnson, CEO and Director commented “It is exciting to be drilling an offset to the Steveville blow-out. The successful drilling, logging and casing of our first well at 102/03-01-020-12W4, confirmed our technical view of the Steveville structure. Production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 will begin soon, with production testing of IHC-Steveville-2 to follow. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our appraisal of the magnitude and deliverability of the helium resource contained in IHC’s historic Steveville structure.”

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium’s Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.

In the winter of 1940, the first deep well to be drilled in the area was 13-22-020-12W4, which, owing to a mechanical failure on surface, resulted in the Steveville blow-out. The blow-out is estimated to have flowed at 50 MMcf/d for 100 days based on government well files and multiple articles published by the Calgary Herald in February and March, 1940. After the well was brought under control, drilling resumed followed by production testing which came in at six million cubic feet a day (6MMCf/d) of non-burnable gas (87% nitrogen 0.63% helium). Four subsequent wells, drilled exploring for hydrocarbons, 08-22-020-12W4 (1947), 14-11-020-11W4 (1953), 16-11-020-12W4 (1974), and 01-24-020-11W4 (2002) confirm the structure. Imperial Helium has acquired seismic to provide an improved understanding of the basement structure and select drilling locations.

