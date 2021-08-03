Green Stream Holdings’ Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for a 4th feasibility study in addition to the three previously announced sites with total project revenues expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these current projects.

The Company previously announced in July that they engaged with KMB, a nationally known, full-service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist Green Stream Holdings to install three ground-mount solar farms. Today’s announcement has added an additional solar farm to the company’s projects.

The company also previously announced that survey for the first of the four locations was completed last week for 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and the second 37-acre site in Hadley, N.Y. is now also complete, and the owner has signed a 25-year lease for the propertY. The third location is…… and the fourth location is at Carll’s Path - Deer Park, NY.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB’s focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients. KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/