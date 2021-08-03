checkAd

Digihost Announces a 34% Increase in Month Over Month Bitcoin Production and Provides Mining Operation Results for July

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF), an innovative North American based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC”) production updates for July 2021. All amounts are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Corporate Highlights for July 31, 2021:

  • Produced 51.28 BTC during the month, increasing total holdings to 402.1 BTC representing a fair market value of approximately $16.7 million as at July 31, 2021.
  • Total Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 563.89 ETH representing a fair market value of approximately $1.4 million as at July 31, 2021.
  • Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $18.1 million at the end of July.
  • Cash on hand at July 31st was approximately $18.8 million, and total cash and digital asset holdings was approximately $36.9 million.
  • Year-to-date investment in infrastructure pertaining to core business operations of approximately $23.5 million.

Bitcoin Mining Update

For the seven-month period ended July 31, 2021, the Company’s mining fleet produced 266.51 BTC, with production broken down as follows:

  • Quarter 1, 2021: 105.26 BTC
    • January: 33.70
    • February: 35.02
    • March: 36.54
  • Quarter 2, 2021: 109.97 BTC
    • April: 37.52
    • May: 34.26
    • June: 38.19
  • Quarter 3, 2021: 51.28 BTC
    • July: 51.28

Month-Over-Month Comparison

In comparison to June 2021, the Company mined an additional 13.09 BTC during July 2021, representing an increase of 34%. Based on July 31, 2021 BTC prices in comparison to the prior month (based on June 30, 2021 BTC prices), the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined increased by approximately $796k month over month.

Figure 1. Month-over-month BTC Mining
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f2fe03e-6935-4194 ...

Year-Over-Year Monthly Comparison

Compared to July of 2020, the Company mined approximately 38.18 more BTC in July of 2021, representing an increase of 291%. Based on July 31, 2021 BTC prices compared to July 31, 2020 and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined in July 2021 increased by approximately $2.0 million.

Figure 2. Year-over-year BTC Mining
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d97ff5-6bc2-4b17 ...

