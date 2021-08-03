checkAd

HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021   


Minim adds these five new retailers to its U.S. sales footprint including Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, Walmart and more

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching in Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.  

These additional top-tier retailers join Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, Newegg, Staples, Target, and Walmart in carrying advanced Motorola home networking products. 

“The company’s expansion into new channels nearly six months after completing a significant merger transaction is impressive, and the company is finding a ready market for its smart and secure networking solutions,” said Jennifer Kent, VP Research at industry analyst firm Parks Associates.   “Heightened demand on home networks from new work, school, and entertainment patterns illustrate the limitations of legacy equipment, and consumers are now in the market to upgrade their networks.” 

Parks Associates survey of purchase intentions for home network routers and extenders identified double the demand of the pre-pandemic 2019. 

Products will be available at the new U.S. retailers on a rolling schedule:  

  •  HSN: All products are available now.  
  •  Home Depot: The Motorola MB7621, MB7420, MG7550 are available now. 
  •  Sam’s Club: The Motorola MB7420, MB7621, MB8600, MG7540, MG7700 are available now. 
  •  Lowe’s and BJ’s Wholesale Club: All products will be available this summer. 

“Minim-powered intelligent networking products represent a new standard of performance and price for this fundamental category of technology,” said Trevor May, Vice President, Purchasing and Vendor Management at D&H Distributing, Minim’s distribution partner for several of the retailers. “We look forward to bringing these breakthrough products to our retailer and reseller partners, with end-to-end solutions for consumers, SMB companies, the higher education market, and a range of other verticals.” 

