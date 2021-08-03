Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms That It's on Pace for a Strong Quarter From Its Retail Business

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today confirmed that it’s on pace for a strong Quarter from its retail business. The Company’s current operating Quarter is its 2 nd Fiscal Quarter 2022 (Period: July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021). During the month of July 2021, the Company has experienced acceleration in both demand and interest, for its enhanced products and product lines as well as its innovative, newly introduced, product offerings. The Company has also been successful in integrating cost saving measures into its manufacturing processes, without even the slightest compromise of quality.

For Month of July 2021: Net Revenue Exceeded $60,000

The Company’s enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (its flagship brand) has been well received by both existing E-Commerce customers as well as prospective retail customers (of all sizes). The Company is confident in the competitiveness of its established wholesale pricing, which preserve solid “built in” gross margins for its future anticipated revenue growth.

Additionally - The Company is excited about the commercial launch of its innovative, Delta 8 THC (10mg) infused chewing gum; Evergreen Mint Flavor version of Tauri-Gum.

With inventory now available for all of its products and enhanced product lines, the Company will be focused on meaningfully growing its revenue and continually acquiring new customers. There are many exciting corporate initiatives that are currently underway and the Company looks forward to updating its shareholders as material progress is realized.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com