checkAd

EbixCash Announces Appointment of Eminent Career Banker - Sunil Srivastav to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 13:41  |  31   |   |   

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the appointment of Mr. Sunil Srivastav, as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board. Sunil is a career banker, having retired as Deputy Managing Director of the Corporate Accounts Group at India’s largest bank - State Bank of India (SBI), after serving the bank for 38 years.

Sunil brings a vast repertoire of experience across the international banking sector having spent a major part of his career in corporate banking at SBI, investment banking at SBI Capital Markets Ltd., besides a 5 year stint at SBI's New York office.

Sunil is presently serving as a Senior Advisor to one of India’s largest investment banking firms Edelweiss. He is also serving as a Senior Advisor to the World Bank for their Energy and Extractives program in India. Sunil is also an Independent Director on the boards of a number of public companies.

His rich experience includes having served as the Deputy Managing Director for Corporate Strategy and Digital Businesses for SBI, where he spearheaded the growth oriented programs and projects of the Bank. He initiated the Bank's foray into digital delivery of financial products and services including but not limited to areas like Wealth Management, e-wallet and the next generation mobile banking solution. His experience with SBI includes setting up of sophisticated e-branches and strategic collaborations with other Institutions and Fintechs in the area of digitization.

Sunil Srivastav said, “EbixCash has a broad expanse across the financial sector both on the B2C and B2B side – be it payment solutions, pre-paid cards, remittance, foreign exchange, bill payment etc. on the B2C side and then technology based services like lending, wealth & asset management, insurance etc. for the Banks and financial institutions – all fields relevant to my career, that I can humbly contribute to. I am delighted to join the board of EbixCash and to be a part of their journey in India.”

Robin Raina, Chairman, President & CEO Ebix Inc, said “Sunil brings an in-depth understanding of the sectors EbixCash operates in and we value that highly. His expertise as an international banker besides his independent Board experience, brings an additional financial acumen and oversight to the EbixCash Board. All of these attributes are very valuable to us as we head into the prospective IPO and the next cycle of growth for EbixCash.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EbixCash Announces Appointment of Eminent Career Banker - Sunil Srivastav to Its Board of Directors NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
WRAP Announces New VR Training Platform Powered by Amazon Web Services
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board