Atlantica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue for the first half of 2021 increased by 31.2% year-over-year up to $611.2 million, and an increase of 13.5% year-over-year on a comparable basis1.
  • Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates was $404.2 million in the first half of 2021, a 6.3% year-over-year increase.
  • Net loss for the first half of 2021 attributable to the Company was $6.8 million, compared with a net loss of $28.2 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) increased by 12.9% year-over-year up to $109.9 million in the first half of 2021.
  • $400 million in Green Senior Notes successfully closed in May, extending part of our corporate debt maturity from 2025 to 2028.
  • Closed the previously announced investments in Coso, a 135 MW contracted renewable energy plant in California, and a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of wind assets in the US.
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share approved by the Board of Directors.

August 3, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was $611.2 million, a 31.2% increase compared with the first half of 2020. On a comparable basis1, the increase in revenue was 13.5%. Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates increased by 6.3% up to $404.2 million. Growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA resulted mainly from the recent investments in new assets, higher production in our renewable energy business and foreign exchange differences. Cash Available for Distribution was $109.9 million, a 12.9% increase compared with $97.3 million in the first half of 2020.

Highlights



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



 Three-month period ended June 30,

   Six-month period
ended June 30, 		 
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenue $    375,985       $ 255,344   $    611,175        $ 465,747
Profit for the period attributable to the Company 12,343   12,340   (6,829)   (28,171)
Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates 234,165   214,107   404,234   380,069
Net cash provided by operating activities 99,609   62,722   246,317   148,407
CAFD 58,657   49,717   109,894   97,275

Key Performance Indicators

  Six-month period
ended June 30,
  2021   2020  
Renewable energy        
MW in operation2 2,018   1,551  
GWh produced3 1,984   1,482  
Efficient natural gas & heat        
MW in operation4 398   343  
GWh produced5 1,043   1,268  
Availability (%)6 99.4%   101.7%  
Transmission lines        
Miles in operation 1,166   1,166  
Availability (%)5 99.9%   99.9%  
Water        
Mft3 in operation2 17.5   17.5  
Availability (%)5 99.7%   102.0%  

Segment Results



(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 		Six-month period ended June 30,  
  2021   2020
Revenue by geography      
North America $              178,801       $ 157,932
South America 78,351   75,029
EMEA 354,023   232,786
Total Revenue $              611,175                                     $ 465,747
   

    

  


Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated                       affiliates by geography      
North America $               134,861     $ 142,615  
South America 60,222   59,802  
EMEA 209,151   177,652  
Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $              404,234                $ 380,069  






(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 		Six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020
Revenue by business sector       
Renewable energy $               471,624    $             344,674           
Efficient natural gas & heat 58,506   52,032
Transmission lines 53,589   53,395
Water 27,456   15,646
Total Revenue $              611,175                                     $            465,747        
         
         
         
Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector        
Renewable energy $                295,030                                    $             275,085 
Efficient natural gas & heat 47,221   47,765
Transmission lines 42,522   44,345
Water 19,461   12,874
Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $              404,234                                                  $           380,069          

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 33.7% for the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020 mainly thanks to the contribution of recent investments, as well as better solar radiation in North America and in Spain.

In our efficient natural gas and heat and transmission lines segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels. In water, the decrease in availability was largely due to the installation of some new safety-related equipment at one of our plants during the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Debt

As of June 30, 2021, cash at Atlantica’s corporate level was $83.2 million, compared with $335.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, the Company had $440.0 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore total corporate liquidity of $523.2 million, compared with $750.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, net project debt7 was $4.77 billion, compared with $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2020, while net corporate debt8 was $941.8 million, compared with $658.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio9 was 3.4x as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, our average corporate debt maturity stands at approximately 6 years.

Green Senior Notes

On May 18, 2021, Atlantica successfully issued $400 million in Green Senior Notes with a 4.125% annual interest rate and 2028 maturity. Proceeds were used to fully prepay the NIFA 2019 due in 2025, extending part of Atlantica’s corporate debt maturities and to finance accretive growth opportunities. The Green Senior Notes were issued in compliance with the Green Bond Principles 2018, making it the fourth green financing issued by Atlantica to date.

Dividend

On July 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.43 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

Growth

During the second quarter, Atlantica continued executing on its accretive growth strategy and closed several previously announced investments:

  • Wind Portfolio: On June 16, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of four wind assets in the US for a total equity investment of $198.3 million. The assets have PPAs with investment grade off-takers.
  • Calgary District Heating: On May 14, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of Calgary District Heating for a total equity investment of $22.5 million. The asset has availability-based revenue with inflation indexation and a 20-year weighted average remaining contract life.
  • Coso: On April 7, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 135 MW renewable asset in California. Coso has PPAs signed with three investment grade off-takers with a 19-year average remaining contract life. The total investment was $170 million, including $130 million in equity value and $40 million paid on July 15, 2021 to reduce project debt.

Details of the Results Presentation Conference

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage, and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 am (New York time).

In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 4128854. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

The senior management team will also hold virtual meetings with investors during the month of August at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference, the Seaport 10th Annual Summer Investor Conference and the Wolfe Research Inaugural ESG Conference.
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position and results of operations, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which we operate or are seeking to operate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which we operate or intend to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "is likely to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projected," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions or terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of events may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Investors should read the section entitled "Item 3D. Key Information—Risk Factors" and the description of our segments and business sectors in the section entitled "Item 4B. Information on the Company—Business Overview", each in our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on Form 20-F, for a more complete discussion of the risks and factors that could affect us.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: expected value; equity investment and project growth strategy; accretive investment opportunities; accretive growth opportunities; accretive growth strategies; strategic business alternatives to ensure optimal company value; estimated returns and cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) estimates, including CAFD per share growth strategy and targets, CAFD estimates per currency, geography and sector; net corporate leverage based on CAFD estimates; debt refinancing; the quality of our long-term contracts; project debt; the use of non-GAAP measures as a useful predicting tool for investors; dividends; and various other factors, including those factors discussed under “Item 3.D—Risk Factors” and “Item 5.A—Operating Results” in our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on Form 20-F.

The CAFD and other guidance incorporated into this press release are estimates as of March 1, 2021. These estimates are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date Atlantica published its 2020 Financial Results. Atlantica disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates, Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates as a percentage of revenues (margin) and CAFD. Non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by IASB and should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or profit for the period or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Please refer to the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Also, please refer to the following paragraphs in this section for an explanation of the reasons why management believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures (including CAFD and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates) in this press release provides useful information to investors.

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures employed by other companies and may have limitations as analytical tools. These measures may not be fit for isolated consideration or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Thus, they should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, profit for the period, any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Some of the limitations of these non-GAAP measures are:

  • they do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • they may not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often need to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD do not reflect any cash requirements that would be required for such replacements;
  • some of the exceptional items that we eliminate in calculating Adjusted EBITDA reflect cash payments that were made, or will be made in the future; and
  • the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates as profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company, after adding back loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interest, profit/(loss) from discontinued operations, income tax, share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method, finance expense net, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges. CAFD is calculated as cash distributions received by the Company from its subsidiaries minus cash expenses of the Company, including third party debt service and general and administrative expenses.

Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates and CAFD are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors and is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD are widely used by other companies in the same industry.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis. They also readily view operating trends as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and for communicating with our board of directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

In our discussion of operating results, we have included foreign exchange impacts in our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates by providing constant currency growth. The constant currency presentation is not a measure recognized under IFRS and excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations. We calculate constant currency amounts by converting our current period local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA using the prior period foreign currency average exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior period reported results. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by others and, accordingly, the constant currency presentation is not meant to substitute for recorded amounts presented in conformity with IFRS as issued by the IASB nor should such amounts be considered in isolation.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

  For the three-month period ended June 30,   For the six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Revenue $      375,985    $ 255,344    $ 611,175    $ 465,747  
Other operating income 19,037   27,698   40,270   57,236  
Employee benefit expenses (24,630)   (12,616)   (39,012)   (24,333)  
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (105,335)   (84,454)   (188,876)   (194,073)  
Other operating expenses (140,522)   (60,277)   (215,792)   (126,092)  
Operating profit $      124,535               $ 125,695        $ 207,765          $ 178,485               
Financial income 120   4,466   1,232   5,673  
Financial expense (104,378)   (114,105)   (189,524)   (210,113)  
Net exchange differences 2,372   445   2,184   (1,176)  
Other financial income/(expense), net 10,326   6,931   13,301   2,819  
Financial expense, net $    (91,560)   $ (102,263)   $ (172,807)        $ (202,797)  
Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 1,696   2,259   2,656   1,591  
Profit/(loss) before income tax $        34,671           $ 25,691   $ 37,614   $ (22,721)  
Income tax (18,641)   (13,618)   (33,128)   (3,471)  
Profit/(loss) for the period (continued operations) $ 16,030                     $ 12,073   $           4,486   $ (26,192)  
Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations) (480)   -   -   -
Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (3,207)   267   (11,315)   (1,979)  
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $        12,343   $ 12,340   $ (6,829)   $ (28,171)  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 110,800    101,602     110,594   101,602    
Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 114,147   101,602     113,941   101,602  
Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $  0.11   $ 0.12   $ (0.06)    $ (0.28)   
Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.11    $ 0.12     $ (0.06)   $ (0.28)  

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of June 30,
2021 		  As of December 31, 2020
Non-current assets      
  Contracted concessional assets $  8,374,213    $ 8,155,418
  Investments carried under the equity method 288,701   116,614
  Financial investments 88,404   89,754
  Deferred tax assets 159,231   152,290
Total non-current assets $ 8,910,549    $ 8,514,076 
Current assets      
  Inventories $ 54,826                                                                        $ 23,958
  Trade and other receivables 312,194   331,735
  Financial investments 197,548   200,084
  Cash and cash equivalents 686,289   868,501
Total current assets $ 1,250,857     $ 1,424,278
Total assets $ 10,161,406     $ 9,938,354
Equity and liabilities      
  Share capital $ 11,083                                                                         $ 10,667
  Share premium 1,011,743   1,011,743
  Capital reserves 917,972   881,745
  Other reserves 140,403   96,641
  Accumulated currency translation differences (111,939)   (99,925)
  Accumulated deficit (379,386)   (373,489)
  Non-controlling interest 217,333   213,499
Total equity $ 1,807,209   $ 1,740,881
Non-current liabilities      
  Long-term corporate debt $ 1,006,421    $ 970,077
  Long-term project debt 4,678,849   4,925,268
  Grants and other liabilities 1,221,702   1,229,767
  Derivative liabilities 266,459   328,184
  Deferred tax liabilities 279,639   260,923
Total non-current liabilities $                   7,453,070    $ 7,714,219
Current liabilities      
  Short-term corporate debt $                         18,640   $                     23,648
  Short-term project debt 695,341   312,346
  Trade payables and other current liabilities 133,455   92,557
  Income and other tax payables 53,691   54,703
Total current liabilities $ 901,127    $ 483,254
Total equity and liabilities $ 10,161,406     $ 9,938,354

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

  For the three-month period ended June 30,   For the six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Profit/(loss) for the period $       15,550   $        12,073   $          4,486   $    (26,192)
Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 213,674   194,838   385,146   389,557
Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $    229,224   $ 206,911   $     389,632   $      363,365
Variations in working capital 3,451   (24,672)   20,414   (84,005)
Net interest and income tax paid (133,066)   (119,517)   (163,729)   (130,953)
Net cash provided by operating activities $      99,609   $        62,722   $      246,317   $      148,407
Investment in contracted concessional assets (10,252)   5,675   (16,593)   5,675
Other non-current assets/liabilities (2,476)   (2,311)   (555)   (8,249)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (312,359)   8,943   (323,103)   8,943
Dividends received from entities under the equity method 4,431   5,262   13,230   10,382
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ (320,656)   $        17,569   $ (327,021)      $       16,751
               
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (155,847)   $        12,106  

$     (96,703)

   $       71,937
               
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (376,894)   $       92,397   $   (177,407)   $      237,095
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,058,843   690,172   868,501   562,795
Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent 4,340   6,200   (4,805)   (11,121)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $     686,289   $     788,769   $      686,289   $      788,769

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates   to Profit for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30,   For the six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $        12,343   $       12,340   $         (6,829)   $     (28,171)
Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,207   (267)   11,315   1,979
Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations 480   -   -   -
Income tax 18,641   13,618   33,128   3,471
Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,696)   (2,259)   (2,656)   (1,591)
Financial expense, net 91,560   102,263   172,807   202,797
Operating profit $     124,535   $     125,695   $        207,765   $      178,485
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 105,335   84,454   188,876   194,073
Adjusted EBITDA $      229,870   $    210,148   $       396,642   $      372,557
Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 4,295   3,959   7,592   7,512
Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $      234,165   $    214,107   $        404,234   $      380,069

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30,   For the six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Net cash provided by operating activities $        99,609   $      62,722   $        246,317   $        148,407  
Net interest and income tax paid 133,066   119,517   163,729   130,953  
Variations in working capital (3,451)   24,672   (20,414)   84,005  
Other non-cash adjustments and other 646   3,237   7,010   9,192  
Adjusted EBITDA $    229,870   $    210,148   $       396,642   $        372,557  
Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 4,295   3,959   7,592   7,512  
Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $     234,165   $ 214,107   $       404,234   $     380,069  

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution to Profit for                      the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30,   For the six-month period ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $     12,343   $       12,340   $       (6,829)   $    (28,171)
Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,207   (267)   11,315   1,979
Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations 480   -   -   -
Income tax 18,641   13,618   33,128   3,471
Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,696)   (2,259)   (2,656)   (1,591)
Financial expense, net 91,560   102,263   172,807   202,797
Operating profit $     124,535   $ 125,695   $ 207,765   $ 178,485
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 105,335   84,454   188,876   194,073
Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 4,295   3,959   7,592   7,512
Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $     234,165   $     214,107   $     404,234   $     380,069
Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (4,295)   (3,959)   (7,592)   (7,512)
Dividends from equity method investments 4,431   5,262   13,230   10,382
Non-monetary items (3,018)   (3,683)   (9,195)   (8,017)
Interest and income tax paid (133,066)   (119,517)   (163,729)   (130,953)
Principal amortization of indebtedness (97,278)   (75,301)   (119,971)   (90,199)
Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts 26,383   17,605   (194)   50,526
Change in non-restricted cash at project level 39,833   31,257   (23,432)   (19,210)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (7,395)   (9,246)   (11,610)   (14,161)
Changes in other assets and liabilities (1,103)   (6,808)   28,153   (73,650)
Cash Available For Distribution $       58,657   $       49,717   $     109,894   $       97,275

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

        		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

                

1 Revenue for the first half of 2021 on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the consolidation of a non-recurrent Rioglass solar project was $528.5 million, a 13.5% increase compared to the first half of 2020.

2 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated at the end of the period, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets, except for the US Wind Portfolio for which we have included our 49% interest.

3 Includes 49% of the US Wind Portfolio production since its acquisition. Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.
4 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey and 55 MWt corresponding to thermal capacity from Calgary District Heating.

5 GWh produced includes 30% share of the production from Monterrey.
6 Availability refers to the time during which the asset was available to our client totally or partially divided by contracted or budgeted availability, as applicable.

7 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.
8 Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica’s corporate level.

9 Net corporate leverage is calculated as corporate net debt divided by midpoint 2021 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD pre-corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica.





Disclaimer

Atlantica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue for the first half of 2021 increased by 31.2% year-over-year up to $611.2 million, and an increase of 13.5% year-over-year on a comparable basis1.Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates was $404.2 million in the first half of …

