Juggernaut Commences Drilling of Two Extensive High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets in Northwest B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report it has commenced inaugural diamond drill programs at each of its 100% controlled GoldStandard and Goldstar projects. Drilling is designed to test newly discovered extensive high-grade gold-silver zones to depth. These projects are situated in the prolific mineralized terrain of northwestern British Columbia and are located in close proximity to infrastructure providing for cost effective exploration.

GOLDZILLA HINGE ZONE DRILL TARGET #1

100m long by up to 20m wide Hinge Zone containing high grade gold mineralization of up to 6.00 g/t AuEq over 12m including 5m of 13.03 g/t AuEq and 1m of 31.66 AuEq (schematic of hinge zone). The Hinge Zone is part of the larger Goldzilla orogenic system that has been traced on surface for 938m with 320m of vertical relief and remains open along strike and at depth (hinge zone image). Drilling is designed to test the Goldzilla Hinge Zone to depth.

The GoldStandard property is situated in the central coastal region of British Columbia Canada, only 4km from major infrastructure and 1km to tidewater and logging roads providing excellent, cost-effective exploration. Approximately 67% of Canadian gold production comes from orogenic type deposits.

GOLDSTAR PROPERTY:

GOLDILOCKS ZONE DRILL TARGET #2

Goldilocks Zone is demarked by multiple outcrops that daylight in glacial talus containing high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization with grab samples assaying up to 40 g/t AuEq. The zone is defined by veining and altered host rock over an area of 190m by 20m and 160m vertical relief and remains open in all directions. 2019 channel sampling within the Goldilocks Zone included a 3.75m cut to partially test a 10.5m wide section of exposed outcrop. This cut returned 7.86 g/t AuEq over 3.75m true width starting in 9.01 g/t AuEq and ending in 10.79 g/t AuEq. Juggernaut thinks this zone remains open in all directions. Importantly, gold mineralization occurs in host rocks (pyritic chlorite schist) that assayed 1.13 g/t AuEq over a 1-meter interval inside the 3.75-meter channel (link to video). To date, 84% of rock samples collected at Goldilocks assayed greater than 1.0 g/t gold suggesting continuity of gold mineralization (link to image). Drilling is designed to test the discovery outcrop to depth (link to map).