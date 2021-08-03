checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Barclays Building & Building Products Virtual Conference on August 10 & 11, 2021

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, will be participating in the Barclays Building & Building Products Virtual Conference. Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. EDT.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

