W. R. Grace Holdings LLC Commences Exchange Offers

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Commences Consent Solicitations

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated combination of Holdings and Grace, Holdings has commenced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash.



The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early Tender Premium and Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Existing Grace Notes: