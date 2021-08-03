checkAd

W. R. Grace Holdings LLC Commences Exchange Offers

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Commences Consent Solicitations

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated combination of Holdings and Grace, Holdings has commenced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early Tender Premium and Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Existing Grace Notes:

Title of Series/ CUSIP
Number of Existing
Grace Notes 		  Maturity Date  

Aggregate
Principal Amount
Outstanding 		  Exchange
Consideration(1) 		  Early Tender
Premium(1) 		  Total Exchange
Consideration(1)(2)
5.625% Senior Notes due 2024 / 383909AF5 and U38246AB7   October 1, 2024   $300,000,000   $970 principal amount of New Grace 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and $1.50 in cash   $30 principal amount of New Grace 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2024   $1,000 principal amount of New Grace 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and $1.50 in cash
                     
4.875% Senior Notes due 2027 / 383909AG3 and U38246AC5   June 15, 2027   $750,000,000   $970 principal amount of New Grace 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and $1.50 in cash   $30 principal amount of New Grace 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027   $1,000 principal amount of New Grace 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and $1.50 in cash

