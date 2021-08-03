Aptinyx to Participate in 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announced that Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the “Brains of the Operation - Novel Approaches in Neuro” panel discussion at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.