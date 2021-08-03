checkAd

Rudow's FishTalk Magazine Reviews Twin Vee 280 CC GFX in August 2021 Issue

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that a review of Twin Vee's 280 Center Console GFX is featured in the August 2021 issue of the magazine Rudow's FishTalk .

In his review, Lenny Rudow discusses his experience with the 280 CC GFX, supplementing the tour he took of the boat at the 2021 Bay Ridge Boat Show on the magazine's YouTube channel. The "most shocking" thing he noticed was just how stable the boat was and commented on how it barely moved even while he was on the full-beam swim platform and walked from port to starboard and back again. Rudow goes on to write that the 280 CC GFX is "rigged for serious action" fishing-wise, coming equipt with 30-gallon livewell, tackle station, fresh and raw water washdowns, fishboxes, rodracks, and rodholders.

What Rudow found to be the "best thing about fishing this boat" was the deck space. Rudow writes that "[w]alking around on this boat it feels like you're on one with several more LOA [length overall]" because of the design and layout a dual-hull boat offers. Rudow approved of the boat's performance as well. Noting the 280 CC GFX can handle up to 600 horsepower on the transom, he personally experienced a ride with a pair of 250 HP Suzuki outboard motors. "[T]his is a 50-mph boat and cruising speeds are right around 40 mph."

Finally, the Rudow's FishTalk article encourages its readers to try riding a 280 CC GFX for themselves, stating, "Once again, we've made an assertion here that you really can't be expected to accept without evidence. Fortunately, however, that evidence is just one quick sea trial away."

Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Co. said, "We believe the 280 CC GFX is just one example of Twin Vee's commitment to designing and manufacturing innovative and best-in-class boats. We strive to improve the way our customers live, work, and play on the water by designing new and inventive products that appeal to the widest audience possible. We are honored to be included in a publication that celebrates the fishing lifestyle just like our Company does. We hope those reading Rudow's FishTalk will follow [Lenny Rudow]'s advice and take a 280 CC GFX out on a sea trial for themselves."

