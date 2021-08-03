checkAd

ReShape Lifesciences(TM) CEO Bart Bandy Featured on the Big Biz Show

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced CEO Bart Bandy's featured interview on the Big Biz Show, a local-San Diego business …

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced CEO Bart Bandy's featured interview on the Big Biz Show, a local-San Diego business talk show.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to talk with the hosts of the Big Biz Show, a program focused on giving a platform to businesses on a serial growth path. Over the past few months, we have achieved some significant milestones that optimally position the Company for continued success, and we were pleased to share our progress and current focus with Sully and Russ," commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

The Big Biz Show interview can be viewed via the following link: 

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our commitment to establishing ReShape Lifesciences as the predominant access source for best-in-class weight loss pathways, products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed March 11, 2021. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact: 
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contacts:
James Salierno/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
Vice President
The Ruth Group
646-536-7028/7019
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com
dboateng@theruthgroup.com

