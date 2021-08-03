Pieris Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Executive R&D Leadership Team

Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., joins Pieris as Chief Medical OfficerShane Olwill, Ph.D., promoted to Chief Development OfficerBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company …

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, today announced the appointment of Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D. as SVP and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Demuth will oversee all clinical, medical, safety, and regulatory aspects at the Company. Pieris additionally announced the promotion of Shane Olwill, Ph.D., formerly Head of Translational Science at Pieris, to SVP and Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Dr. Olwill will lead all translational activities to inform the replenishing and positioning of Pieris' portfolio across all stages of development, in addition to overseeing project leadership on programs following declaration of a development candidate.

Dr. Demuth is a seasoned biopharma executive with broad leadership experience in drug development across multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus in oncology. Most recently, Dr. Demuth was Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development Oncology at Merck KGaA, where he was responsible for the early- and late-stage oncology pipeline of small molecules, antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as for the end-to-end development strategy for oncology. Previously, he led the Clinical Development Unit of Hematology Biopharma Development at Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis AG. Dr. Demuth also held various other leadership roles at Novartis AG, Italfarmaco S.p.A, and Merck & Co. He received M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany and was trained in Mainz and at Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich, Germany. He has also served as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I am thrilled to join Pieris at this pivotal time," said Dr. Demuth. "Clinical data to date from both PRS-060/AZD1402 and cinrebafusp alfa showed great promise for each of the Company's core focus areas of respiratory diseases and immuno-oncology, respectively. I look forward to overseeing the efforts to advance both programs towards registration, in addition to the Company's other programs that are quickly nearing the clinic. I believe the Anticalin platform has significant potential to improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide, and I am excited to be a part of that journey."