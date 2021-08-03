checkAd

Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Recently announced projects for three sites have agreements signed; revenues are expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these projects.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Recently announced projects for three sites have agreements signed; revenues are expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these projects.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for a 4th feasibility study in addition to the three previously announced sites with total project revenues expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these current projects.

The Company previously announced in July that they engaged with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist Green Stream Holdings to install three ground-mount solar farms. Today's announcement has added an additional solar farm to the company's projects.

The company also previously announced that survey for the first of the four locations was completed last week for 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and the second 37 acre site in Hadley, N.Y. is now also complete and the owner has signed a 25 year lease for the property. The third location is…… and the fourth location is at Carll's Path - Deer Park, NY.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

About KMB Design Group

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB's focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients. KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

Seite 1 von 3
Green Stream Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms Recently announced projects for three sites have agreements signed; revenues are expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these projects.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s (GSFI) Chuck's Vintage New Website Drew Accolades From Attendees At Recent Polo Hamptons 2021 Sponsorship with Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To Urban Environmental, Social And Economic Sustainability
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan to Use Its Solar Green Houses Utilizing Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Micro Grids in Urban Areas
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility Study for Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s (OTC:GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Scores with Polo Hamptons 2021 Sponsorship with Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer Completes First Feasibility Study for Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo Hamptons Polo Match & Event; Featured in Social Life Magazine and The New York Post Page Six
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff Is Ready and in Place to Promote Company; Chuck's Vintage Is Sponsoring Polo Hamptons Match & Event 2021 on July 24th Along With Internationally Known Cele
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $13 Million
Accesswire | Analysen