checkAd

HAVN Life Harvests First Crop of Psilocybin Mushrooms at its Jamaica Facility

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. …

HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life''), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is proud to announce the harvest of its first crop of psilocybin-containing mushrooms from their growing and production facility in Jamaica.

Working with its partner, GMP manufacturer P.A. Benjamin in Kingston, the Company will export the harvested psilocybin to Canada where it will be tested for safety and quality control through its lab partner, Delic Labs.

"This is the moment we have been tirelessly working towards," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been aggressively meeting the targets in our strategic roadmap and having this last piece in place with DELIC Labs will enable HAVN Life to become the first and top choice for product supply globally," he adds.

Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and University of British Columbia Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory-one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada. Delic Labs is one of the leading facilities in the world focused on QA/QC and safety testing for psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds. HAVN Life's partnership with Delic Labs will facilitate the supply of product to the Company's research and clinical partners, marking a very important step in HAVN Life's strategy to produce quality-controlled, standardized product for research and clinical trials in North America, the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) and Europe.

"Delic Labs is delighted to partner with HAVN on some of the world's first psilocybin mushroom testing. Our lab has significantly built out its analytical and research capabilities to offer quality and safety testing to the psychedelic industry." says Dr. Markus Roggen. "Psilocybin mushrooms are exciting and challenging botanicals with major medical potential. We are honored to have HAVN's trust as their quality and safety testing partner in such a ground-breaking new industry."

Seite 1 von 3
HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAVN Life Harvests First Crop of Psilocybin Mushrooms at its Jamaica Facility HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:02 UhrHAVN Life meldet die erste Ernte von Psilocybin-Pilzen in seiner Betriebsanlage in Jamaika
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: Die natürlichen Gesundheitsprodukte von HAVN Life sind nun auch auf Amazon.ca erhältlich (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Die natürlichen Gesundheitsprodukte von HAVN Life sind nun auch auf Amazon.ca erhältlich
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21HAVN Life Natural Health Products Now Available on Amazon.ca
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21DGAP-News: HAVN Life Sciences hat eine Vereinbarung unterzeichnet, um den Export von Psilocybin nach Kanada, in die USA und nach Europa zu ermöglichen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21HAVN Life unterzeichnet Vereinbarung, um Export von Psilocybin nach Kanada, in die USA und nach Europa zu ermöglichen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Enable Export of Psilocybin into Canada, the US and Europe
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21HAVN Life unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Accesswire | Analysen