HAVN Life Harvests First Crop of Psilocybin Mushrooms at its Jamaica Facility

HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC PINK:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life''), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is proud to announce the harvest of its first crop of psilocybin-containing mushrooms from their growing and production facility in Jamaica.

HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.

Working with its partner, GMP manufacturer P.A. Benjamin in Kingston, the Company will export the harvested psilocybin to Canada where it will be tested for safety and quality control through its lab partner, Delic Labs.

"This is the moment we have been tirelessly working towards," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been aggressively meeting the targets in our strategic roadmap and having this last piece in place with DELIC Labs will enable HAVN Life to become the first and top choice for product supply globally," he adds.

Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and University of British Columbia Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory-one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada. Delic Labs is one of the leading facilities in the world focused on QA/QC and safety testing for psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds. HAVN Life's partnership with Delic Labs will facilitate the supply of product to the Company's research and clinical partners, marking a very important step in HAVN Life's strategy to produce quality-controlled, standardized product for research and clinical trials in North America, the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) and Europe.

"Delic Labs is delighted to partner with HAVN on some of the world's first psilocybin mushroom testing. Our lab has significantly built out its analytical and research capabilities to offer quality and safety testing to the psychedelic industry." says Dr. Markus Roggen. "Psilocybin mushrooms are exciting and challenging botanicals with major medical potential. We are honored to have HAVN's trust as their quality and safety testing partner in such a ground-breaking new industry."