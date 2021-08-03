Societe Generale Soars After Earnings Beat, but BofA Still Sees Underperformance
- (PLX AI) – Societe Generale shares rose more than 7% after earnings beat consensus on revenues, but Bank of America analysts maintained an underperform rating on the stock.
- The revenues beat was driven by all divisions showing a solid rebound in retail and corporate activity following softer restrictions than last year
- Equities revenues were strong at EUR 758 million, but we believe is not sustainable as management guided for a EUR 600 million per quarter run rate, Bank of America said
- Despite these good results, we believe SocGen should continue to suffer from structurally weak profitability and we forecast 4-5% ROTE in 2021-23: BofA
