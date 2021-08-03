Societe Generale Soars After Earnings Beat, but BofA Still Sees Underperformance Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 13:53 | 28 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 13:53 | (PLX AI) – Societe Generale shares rose more than 7% after earnings beat consensus on revenues, but Bank of America analysts maintained an underperform rating on the stock.The revenues beat was driven by all divisions showing a solid rebound in … (PLX AI) – Societe Generale shares rose more than 7% after earnings beat consensus on revenues, but Bank of America analysts maintained an underperform rating on the stock.The revenues beat was driven by all divisions showing a solid rebound in … (PLX AI) – Societe Generale shares rose more than 7% after earnings beat consensus on revenues, but Bank of America analysts maintained an underperform rating on the stock.

The revenues beat was driven by all divisions showing a solid rebound in retail and corporate activity following softer restrictions than last year

Equities revenues were strong at EUR 758 million, but we believe is not sustainable as management guided for a EUR 600 million per quarter run rate, Bank of America said

Despite these good results, we believe SocGen should continue to suffer from structurally weak profitability and we forecast 4-5% ROTE in 2021-23: BofA



