Demand for Construction Aggregates Market is Expected to Grow at 6.8% Through 2031

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, The global construction aggregates market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The market is projected to be driven by rapid expansion of the construction sector, notably in emerging nations in Asia Pacific. Demand for construction aggregates is also increasing for commercial & residential construction work across major markets, and is being driven by increased activity in the refurbishment and renovation sector across the world.

Furthermore, macroeconomic factors such as urbanization and industrialization will continue to generate significant demand. Increased tourism, and expanding need for modern workplaces, malls, and commercial buildings demand a large supply of construction aggregates, while a booming residential construction industry also helps propel demand.

Rising focus of governments in key economies on the expansion of transportation facilities and strengthening of power generation infrastructure, coupled with increased innovation in aggregate production methods aimed at boosting the efficiency of the manufacturing process and productivity, while maintaining high product quality, is projected to fuel demand growth of construction aggregates.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Aggregate recycling is gaining prominence since it conserves natural resources and avoids the need for disposal with the use of readily accessible conventional aggregates in concrete and other applications.
  • Crushed stone construction aggregates are in great demand and are mainly utilized as a base or sub-base material in nearly all sorts of structures, including concrete and paving blocks for driveways, sidewalks, patios, office buildings, houses, and paved roads.
  • Infrastructure sector is expected to dominate the market due to the development of large-scale infrastructural projects in developing economies of Asia Pacific as well as in North America and Europe.
  • Substantial urbanization is projected to occur in countries such as India and Southeast Asian nations over the next decade, which would help drive the construction industry, and, in turn, also benefit construction aggregate manufacturers.
  • Owing to rising construction aggregate demand, key players are boosting investments to enhance production capacity and focusing on increasing their regional market share through mergers and acquisitions with regional players.
  • Increase in focus on the innovation of green construction materials such as recyclable aggregates coupled with innovation in technologies required for the production of construction aggregates are key opportunities for growth in the global market of construction aggregates.

