Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference from August 10-11, 2021.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Heavenly (anti)Bodies” panel on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. ET (10:10 a.m. PT). Members of the Silverback management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.