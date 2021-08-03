SelectQuote Adds Zing Health to Carrier Platform

“Zing Health is a great addition to the SelectQuote Senior business as they seek to drastically improve health outcomes in diverse populations that are underserved. They acknowledge that a customer’s lifestyle outside of a clinical setting has an effect on their health and they offer a strategic, tech-enabled model that they can scale to match the size of the problem,” said Tim Danker, Chief Executive Officer. “We work with a number of great carrier partners that are making a difference in senior adult’s health and Zing is the most recent example of SelectQuote helping our Medicare customers and offering additional choices to them.”

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced a new partnership with Zing Health for Medicare customers in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan to promote community health in the greater Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis markets. Zing Health was founded in 2019 to help address the inadequacies in the healthcare system by creating a collaborative, community-based approach.

“Zing Health’s goal is to better address the inadequacies in the healthcare system by creating a collaborative, community-based approach,” said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, founder and CEO of Zing Health. “SelectQuote helps in that goal by making it easier for our members to compare costs, understand coverage of specific drugs and extra benefits, handle enrollment details and obtain plan documents.”

Holistic care benefits in Zing Health plans include telehealth and a 24/7 nurse advice line, fitness and weight loss memberships, and help with the nutrition, housing and social issues that contribute to community health. Zing Health partners provide member benefits for OTC drugs and hearing aids (Nations), dental care (HealthSparq), vision care (EyeQuest), fitness and therapy (American Specialty Health), and telehealth (MDLive). SelectQuote adds to Zing Health’s already powerful approach to improving access to care.

The demand for Medicare continues to grow as 10,000 people a day turn 65 and SelectQuote’s mission is to help provide the best Medicare plan at the best price to customers to meet their healthcare needs.

Forward Looking Statement

