checkAd

Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Provide, a Fintech Company Serving Healthcare Practices Nationally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of Provide, a digital platform for healthcare practices.

“Provide enables us to deliver a client experience that allows healthcare providers to focus on what they do best—providing the care their patients need while we make their banking experience convenient and efficient,” said Kala Gibson, head of business banking.

Building on Fifth Third’s strong legacy of digital innovation and focus on the healthcare sector, this acquisition adds world-class national digital capabilities addressing the most complex lending and banking needs of retail healthcare providers. In 2018, Fifth Third was an early investor in Provide, and the bank began funding loans through the company’s platform in 2020. Provide will maintain its brand identity and operate as an independent business line as it continues to scale and expand product offerings for healthcare practices and the doctors who own them nationwide.

Founded in 2013 by Daniel Titcomb and James Bachmeier III, Provide offers an integrated suite of financial products that makes starting and running a healthcare practice easier, giving providers more time to care for their patients. Provide’s first product was practice lending, enabling providers to start, buy or expand healthcare practices, and it has since grown to offer banking accounts and payments services. Through its history, Provide has originated more than $1 billion in loans, and in partnership with Fifth Third, has provided core banking and payments services to over 70% of the doctors for whom it provides financing.

The healthcare industry is one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the U.S. economy. Over the last decade, Fifth Third’s healthcare team has expanded its presence and expertise to become one of the top healthcare banking platforms for middle-market and corporate clients.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operates 1,096 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,369 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2021, had $483 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Provide, a Fintech Company Serving Healthcare Practices Nationally Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of Provide, a digital platform for healthcare practices. “Provide enables us to deliver a client experience that allows healthcare providers to focus on what they do …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Fifth Third Bank eBus Returns to the Road
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Fifth Third Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Fifth Third Bank Announces Participation in Office of the Comptroller’s Project REACh
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Fifth Third Bank Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Fifth Third Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes due October 1, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten