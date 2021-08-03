Tremont Mortgage Trust Closes $13.4 Million First Mortgage Bridge Loan to Finance Acquisition of Parallax Apartments in Portland, Oregon

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced the closing of a $13.4 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Parallax Apartments, a 66-unit, Class A, multifamily property located at 4030 North Williams Avenue in Portland, Oregon. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. TRMT’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital , was introduced to the transaction by IPA Capital Markets, a Marcus & Millichap Company.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this first mortgage loan secured by a modern, centrally located, multifamily property located in one of Portland’s most popular residential neighborhoods. This loan meets TRMT’s objective of investing capital into strong credit opportunities, backed by middle market commercial real estate properties and high quality sponsors. TRMT’s investment pipeline remains active and we look forward to executing on additional loans like Parallax that meet our investment returns and credit criteria.”

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.

Tremont Realty Capital, on behalf of its capital sources, Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) and RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), is a direct lender that invests in loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Realty Capital is the trade name of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR). For more information about Tremont Realty Capital please visit www.tremontcapital.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever TRMT uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TRMT is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TRMT’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TRMT’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond TRMT’s control. For example: