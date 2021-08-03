Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in analyst-led fireside conversations at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Time: Available On-Demand Beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

To view these events, please visit the Investor & Media page of the company’s website. After the presentations, the events will remain archived on the website for 90 days.