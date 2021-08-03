Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in analyst-led fireside conversations at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.
-
BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
-
H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: Available On-Demand Beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET
To view these events, please visit the Investor & Media page of the company’s website. After the presentations, the events will remain archived on the website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modulating therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases. Two of the company’s lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP, which are pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection), a drug candidate in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005225/en/Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare