checkAd

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in analyst-led fireside conversations at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
     Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
    Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
     Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Time: Available On-Demand Beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

To view these events, please visit the Investor & Media page of the company’s website. After the presentations, the events will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modulating therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases. Two of the company’s lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP, which are pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection), a drug candidate in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in analyst-led fireside conversations at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADX-2191 to Treat Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten