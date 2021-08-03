IHS Markit Expert Panel Examines Net Zero Goals and the “Changing Landscape of Energy Transition”

The pace and ultimate form of energy transition is a major force shaping the “New Map” of energy and geopolitics. Where past energy transitions have taken many decades or even centuries, ambitions to reach net zero emissions by 2050 necessitate a reshaping of the global energy system and the $93 trillion world economy in just 28 and a half years.

The pathways to net zero emissions by 2050 and the implications for energy markets, technology, geopolitics, supply chains and business strategy are explored in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations .

In a conversation moderated by Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, senior IHS Markit energy experts examine the key questions and implications on the “changing landscape” of energy transition.

“You can’t go anywhere in the energy world and indeed the policy world these days without running into those two words—Energy Transition,” Yergin says. “But energy transition has a lot of different meanings and there is a lot of confusion about it. So, what we want to do in this conversation is sort it out and provide some perspectives on where we are and where we’re going.”

Selected excerpts:

Interview Recorded Tuesday, July 27, 2021

On the current momentum in global climate aspirations :

Jim Burkhard: “One of the more remarkable developments in 2020 that has continued into this year is the increase in aspirations on the part of governments to decarbonize. But if you go back to April of 2020—the depth of the lockdowns globally, the most severe global economic disruption since World War II—I don’t think it was inevitable at that time that there would be this move to increase aspirations to strengthen policy, to decarbonize. We saw aspirations increase; policies strengthen. Why is that?