checkAd

IHS Markit Expert Panel Examines Net Zero Goals and the “Changing Landscape of Energy Transition”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

The pathways to net zero emissions by 2050 and the implications for energy markets, technology, geopolitics, supply chains and business strategy are explored in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

The pace and ultimate form of energy transition is a major force shaping the “New Map” of energy and geopolitics. Where past energy transitions have taken many decades or even centuries, ambitions to reach net zero emissions by 2050 necessitate a reshaping of the global energy system and the $93 trillion world economy in just 28 and a half years.

In a conversation moderated by Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, senior IHS Markit energy experts examine the key questions and implications on the “changing landscape” of energy transition.

“You can’t go anywhere in the energy world and indeed the policy world these days without running into those two words—Energy Transition,” Yergin says. “But energy transition has a lot of different meanings and there is a lot of confusion about it. So, what we want to do in this conversation is sort it out and provide some perspectives on where we are and where we’re going.”

Featured panelists:

  • Jim Burkhard, vice president, oil markets, energy and mobility, IHS Markit
  • Susan Farrell, vice president, climate and sustainability, IHS Markit
  • Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit

The complete video is available at: https://ondemand.ceraweek.com/cwc

Podcast version available: CERAWeek Conversations is also available via audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Stitcher.

Selected excerpts:
 Interview Recorded Tuesday, July 27, 2021

(Edited slightly for brevity only)

  • On the current momentum in global climate aspirations:

Jim Burkhard: “One of the more remarkable developments in 2020 that has continued into this year is the increase in aspirations on the part of governments to decarbonize. But if you go back to April of 2020—the depth of the lockdowns globally, the most severe global economic disruption since World War II—I don’t think it was inevitable at that time that there would be this move to increase aspirations to strengthen policy, to decarbonize. We saw aspirations increase; policies strengthen. Why is that?

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Expert Panel Examines Net Zero Goals and the “Changing Landscape of Energy Transition” The pathways to net zero emissions by 2050 and the implications for energy markets, technology, geopolitics, supply chains and business strategy are explored in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations. The pace and ultimate form of energy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste