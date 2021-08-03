Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in August
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company will participate in the following August investor conferences:
- BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9
- 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, panel: So Let it Be (Re)Written - Updates in Gene Modulation at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10
Additional information can be found on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.
Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005378/en/
