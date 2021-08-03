Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in August

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company will participate in the following August investor conferences:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, panel: So Let it Be (Re)Written - Updates in Gene Modulation at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10

Additional information can be found on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations.