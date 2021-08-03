Veracyte Completes Acquisition of HalioDx

“This important acquisition is the culminating piece in a series of strategic initiatives and acquisitions that we believe will enable Veracyte to achieve our vision of improving outcomes for patients worldwide at every step of their journey,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “HalioDx’s European manufacturing infrastructure and operations, along with the company’s immuno-oncology capabilities and best-in-class diagnostic products, have the potential to fuel our growth in cancer diagnostics. We look forward to welcoming the talented HalioDx team to the Veracyte family and working together to build a leading global diagnostics company.”

Veracyte, Inc . (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced the company has completed its acquisition of HalioDx to solidify its reach into global markets while expanding its scientific capabilities and diagnostics scope into 8 of the 10 top cancers as defined by U.S. incidence.

Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s executive chairwoman, led the acquisition of HalioDx. She will also drive the ongoing integration, including the transition of manufacturing operations to France, maximizing the combined global potential of each company’s cancer diagnostics technology platform and capabilities.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the transaction, Veracyte acquired HalioDx for €260 million, consisting of approximately €147 million in cash and €113 million in stock. HalioDx has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veracyte.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients, and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).