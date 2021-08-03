checkAd

British Columbia Lottery Corporation Appoints Genius Sports As Official Data Provider

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “GSL”), the official data, technology and commercial partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced that it has secured a multi-year agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), to support its sportsbook operations as Canada legalizes single-event sports wagering.

BCLC conducts and manages commercial gambling – including casinos, lottery, bingo and sports betting, through multiple channels of distribution – on behalf of the Province of British Columbia, Canada`s third-largest province by population with more than five million residents.

BCLC will utilize Genius Sports’ award-winning LiveData and LiveTrading services to deliver real-time official data and pin-point pricing across thousands of sporting events each year. Included in the partnership is Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of official data rights, comprising the Canadian Premier League, English Premier League, Euroleague Basketball and many other top tier leagues.

“BCLC’s partnership with Genius Sports demonstrates how the nascent Canadian sports betting industry already recognizes the importance of official data in helping to protect consumers whilst delivering the most secure and compelling products for their customers,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Products and services powered by the fastest, most accurate and reliable data will reinforce BCLC’s competitive advantage and help Canada fulfil the massive potential of its sports betting market.”

Genius Sports established the global market for official data, which is sanctioned directly by the relevant sport’s governing body.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

