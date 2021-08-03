checkAd

Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced its participation in the 2021 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference to be held August 9 – 10, 2021.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. PST and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will conduct one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF, PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com

 





