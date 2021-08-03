checkAd

Rain Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Progress on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., (NasdaqGS: RAIN) a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2021 and highlights of recent progress, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Dial In Numbers: 1 (800) 708-4539 (U.S. Toll Free) / 1 (847) 619-6396 (U.S. Toll)
Passcode: 50202648
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ar5rh24

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan (RAIN-32), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

Media Contact for Rain:
Grace Fotiades
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.876.5026
gfotiades@lifescicomms.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rain Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Progress on August 10, 2021 NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rain Therapeutics Inc., (NasdaqGS: RAIN) a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board