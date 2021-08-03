checkAd

Perth based CPS Capital Group to manage ASX listing of Macarthur’s Gold and Copper Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that CPS Corporate Advisors (CPS) has been appointed as the lead Broker for the proposed spin out of the Company’s Pilbara gold, copper and lithium tenements (Pilbara Assets).

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds the Company’s Pilbara Assets will be renamed Infinity Mining Limited (Infinity) and converted to a public company (subject to finalisation of ASIC approvals). Under the agreement with CPS, Infinity proposes to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and make application for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the coming months. Under an agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd, Infinity retains the rights to acquire additional assets in the Central Goldfields upon completing the listing process.

Highlights
  • Macarthur to spin-out its gold and copper Pilbara Assets in Infinity Mining Limited and make application to list Infinity on the ASX later this year, subject to exchange approvals.
  • Infinity has completed a successful due diligence program and will acquire additional Central Goldfields assets from Zanil Pty Ltd on completion of the proposed listing on ASX.
  • Macarthur will retain a material shareholding in Infinity following listing.
  • Three of the Central Goldfields assets (The Great Northern, Craig’s Rest and the Camel Leases) have historic drilling for gold that will form the basis of an early drilling program.

Infinity Exploration Program

Infinity intends to commence a programme of work that is focused on fast tracking drill targets to support an early 2022 drilling campaign across multiple gold and copper targets defined by Macarthur’s previous exploration at the Hillside Gold and Copper Project near Marble Bar in the Pilbara region (see announcement: here) – 5 September 2018.

Infinity has completed its due diligence on 10 historic gold and copper tenements in the Leonora area of the Central Goldfields region of Western Australia, which Zanil Pty Ltd (Zanil) is authorised to deal with on behalf of the tenement holders (Central Goldfields Assets). An independent technical report on the Pilbara Assets and the Central Goldfields Assets has been compiled to support a transaction, and Infinity and Zanil are finalising the terms of a sale and purchase agreement for the Central Goldfield Assets. The Central Goldfields Assets will be vended into Infinity following the listing on ASX.

