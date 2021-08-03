Perth based CPS Capital Group to manage ASX listing of Macarthur’s Gold and Copper Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that CPS Corporate Advisors (CPS) has been appointed as the lead Broker for the proposed spin out of the Company’s Pilbara gold, copper and lithium tenements (Pilbara Assets).

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds the Company’s Pilbara Assets will be renamed Infinity Mining Limited (Infinity) and converted to a public company (subject to finalisation of ASIC approvals). Under the agreement with CPS, Infinity proposes to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and make application for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the coming months. Under an agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd, Infinity retains the rights to acquire additional assets in the Central Goldfields upon completing the listing process.