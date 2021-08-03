checkAd

HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:  Thursday, August 12
Time: 4:30 pm ET
Toll Free:  877-407-0789  
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13721188
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145556

About HTG
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com 





