Lumos Pharma Announces Industry Veteran, David B. Karpf, MD, has Joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, has announced that experienced endocrinologist and pharma executive, David B. Karpf, MD, joined the Company August 3, 2021 as its new Chief Medical Officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome noted endocrinologist and industry veteran, Dr. David B. Karpf, as our new Chief Medical Officer,” commented Rick Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Lumos Pharma. “Dr. Karpf’s experience in both the growth hormone space and in the advancement of therapeutic candidates through clinical development will add invaluable expertise to Lumos Pharma’s clinical team.”

David B. Karpf, MD is an academically trained endocrinologist with over 35 years of expertise in all aspects of clinical endocrinology. He is also an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with 30 years of experience in the development of biopharmaceuticals and small molecular weight drugs in the areas of endocrinology, rare diseases, and autoimmune disease, among others. Dr. Karpf’s extensive experience spans all facets of biopharmaceutical clinical development from preclinical to Phase 4 – including successful interactions with US and international regulatory agencies, and marketing/launch activities – and he has contributed substantially to 6 NDAs.

Dr. Karpf is an Adjunct Clinical Professor in the Division of Endocrinology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he has followed approximately 1600 patients in an endocrinology sub-specialty clinic since 1997. Most recently, Dr. Karpf served as Vice President, Clinical Development for Ascendis Pharma. There he was responsible for several compounds in clinical development, including TransCon GH, long-acting growth hormone for once weekly treatment of growth hormone deficiency in children. Dr. Karpf previously served as Chief Medical Officer at both Virobay Inc. and Metabolex, Inc. and has held leadership positions in regulatory affairs at other biopharmaceutical companies. Earlier in his career, Dr. Karpf served in leadership positions in clinical research in endocrinology at Merck where he originally gained experience with Lumos Pharma’s oral growth hormone secretagogue, LUM-201.

