Assembly Bio Announces Key Promotions to Leadership Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced the promotions of Jason Okazaki to chief operating officer and Michael Samar to chief financial officer. Mr. Okazaki joined Assembly Bio in 2020 as chief legal and business officer responsible for leading and executing strategic collaborations and transactions. Since joining Assembly Bio in 2017, Mr. Samar has led the company’s financial and business operations, serving most recently as senior vice president of finance and business operations.



“Jason and Michael are highly skilled in their respective professions and as business leaders; together, they have brought to bear their years of industry experience to positively impact Assembly Bio’s business, finance and operations and ensure we are well-positioned to meet our long-term objectives,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, chief executive officer and president of Assembly Bio. “Their expert counsel and strategic guidance have been invaluable and they have made important contributions to our growth. I’m thrilled to recognize their leadership with these promotions and look forward to our continued work together as we pursue finite and curative therapies for HBV.”

Mr. Okazaki joined Assembly Bio with 20 years of business and legal experience including 14 years with Gilead Sciences where he was senior vice president, legal and assistant secretary. He led a global legal team supporting operations in the United States, Asia and Latin America, and advised on corporate governance and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting matters. Mr. Okazaki also led the structuring and legal execution of all acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and licensing deals. Previously, he was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in the firm’s mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance practices. Mr. Okazaki earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from UC Hastings College of the Law. He is a member of the State Bars of California and New York.