Apollo Releases 12th Annual ESG Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Apollo’s Commitment to ESG Continues to Drive Performance and Impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced the launch of its 12th ESG Report, “The Apollo ESG Effect.” The report details Apollo’s holistic approach to ESG integration in order to drive investment performance and positive impact across the Firm, its companies, and communities.

“For over a decade, we have built a successful program that has set the standard for ESG reporting within our industry, helping to drive sustainability, employee engagement, and responsible citizenship and we are committed to making further progress to ensure ESG is fully embedded into Apollo’s culture,” said Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo. “We recognize that ESG integration is critical to our success, as our stakeholders are increasingly relying on us to deliver returns beyond strong financial performance. We also understand that lasting change will not happen overnight and we remain committed to doing the work, making progress, and, ultimately, being part of the solution to the ESG issues facing our firm, our funds’ portfolio companies, and our communities.”

Building on the Firm’s 12-year track record of ESG reporting and engagement across its funds’ portfolio companies, this year’s report reflects the Firm’s commitment to ESG across its business. In 2020, Apollo announced it will implement a best-in-class, transparent governance structure, including a new single-class “one share one vote” common stock structure. Apollo developed a proprietary ESG rating system for its credit platform, further incorporating ESG into its lending and investment processes. The Firm has also helped to launch industry-leading DE&I initiatives including AltFinance to expand opportunities for students at HBCUs interested in learning about and pursuing careers in alternative investment management.

“We believe our track record uniquely positions us to be a center of excellence for ESG best practices,” said Laurie Medley, Apollo’s Global Head of ESG. “We’re helping to move the industry and others from admirable intentions to ESG action that’s tangible and measurable, and we’re committed to continually improving our model, metrics and methodology to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

The report further demonstrates how Apollo continues to drive impact at the portfolio level. Since 2008, the Firm has collected over 79,000 ESG data points from more than 150 portfolio companies. This year, 57 portfolio companies across a diverse range of industries participated in the ESG program, representing 300,000 employees across 5,750 sites globally.

To view the full report please click here. For more information about Apollo’s industry leading ESG platform, please visit https://www.apollo.com/responsibility.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For Investors
Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com 





