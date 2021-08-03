checkAd

Prosper Gold Extends Gold-in-Till Anomaly at Golden Corridor to 7.0 km Golden Sidewalk Project – Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to provide an exploration update on till sampling and diamond drilling activities from the 2021 exploration program at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake. The Company has completed 5,167.8 metres in 17 diamond drill holes to date with assay results from all holes pending. The Company has made efforts to improve analytical laboratory turnaround times.

Highlights:

REGIONAL TILL SAMPLING PROGRAM

  • Continued till sampling has outlined a 7 km x 0.5 km pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly which remains open for expansion to the east and south
  • 2,858 pristine gold grains, containing 39.5 g/t Au, in till sample GST-21-100
  • GST-21-100 is 1,840 metres east of sample UC-13 (882 pristine gold grains - see the Company's December 1, 2020 News Release for details of UC-13)
  • The sample grid at the Golden Corridor has been extended to cover an additional 10 square km area

DIAMOND DRILLING UPDATE

  • Sampling to date suggests the source area of many of the highly anomalous tills is a linear swamp underlain by a highly strained talc altered ultramafic unit
  • 5,167.8 metres completed in 17 holes to date, assay results are pending
  • Drilling confirms standard Red Lake Camp carbonate and quartz-carbonate ferroan dolomite alteration, quartz veins and discrete semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite ± chalcopyrite ± arsenopyrite mineralized zones

“The pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly at the Golden Corridor continues to grow and guide our drilling in 2021,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “The company is still awaiting analytical results for all drill holes from the 2021 drilling as well as the bulk of till samples collected in 2021.”

Till sampling

Crews have completed the first phase of 2021 till sampling along the Golden Corridor and at regional targets on the property. A total of 260 samples were collected, 100 for which results from processing have been received from Overburden Drilling Management (“ODM”). Highlights of the till sampling at the Golden Corridor include 2,858 pristine gold grains in sample GST-21-100 (Figures 1 & 2), and 663 gold grains in sample GST-21-093, collected 1,840 metres and 1,000 metres east of sample UC-13, respectively. Sample UC-13, collected in late 2020, contained 882 pristine gold grains with a contained gold concentration of 110.8 g/t gold. The high proportion of pristine gold grains in these samples, as well as the presence of limonite, suggests a nearby source.

