checkAd

ibex Accelerates Growth and Capital Investment in Pittsburgh; Opens CX Operations Facility with 400 New Jobs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery center in Pittsburgh, PA. Located at 500 Penn Center Blvd., the facility will encompass 33,000 square-feet of space with an anticipated opening date of October 1, 2021.  

The new delivery center brings more than $3.5M in capital investment to Allegheny County, with an immediate need to fill 400 new positions. ibex currently operates 31 customer experience delivery centers across the United States, Jamaica, Philippines, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Senegal.

“When a business makes a decision regarding where to invest to meet its growth needs, it’s a vote of confidence in the winning location,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president, Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference. “We are thrilled that ibex – a long-standing member of the Pittsburgh business community – has doubled down on its commitment to the region. Today’s announcement not only adds 400 new jobs, but it also fortifies Pittsburgh’s position as a tech hub.”

“We are excited to open our new site here in the greater Pittsburgh region, strengthening our commitment to the city, while bringing hundreds of diverse career opportunities to the area,” said Greg Rajchel, executive vice president, commercial and client operations, ibex. “Since 2004, Pittsburgh has been a critical driver of the growth and success ibex is experiencing as a leader in the BPO industry and the CX partner of choice for digital-first Blue Chip and New Economy clients.”

“Our success is largely predicated on our people, their commitment to our clients and the superior customer experiences they provide,” he added. “We look forward to providing hundreds of new career opportunities to the region, opening the door to as many people as possible to join our technology-driven, innovative and culturally diverse team.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.   

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its innovative Wave X platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions (as of June 30, 2021), driving a truly differentiated customer experience.  To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter. 

Media and Investor Contact:
Brad Jones
ibex
720-643-8731
brad.jones@ibex.co





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ibex Accelerates Growth and Capital Investment in Pittsburgh; Opens CX Operations Facility with 400 New Jobs WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board