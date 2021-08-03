checkAd

SUMR Brands to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results on August 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands (“SUMR Brands” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter on August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sumrbrands.com or dial 844-834-0642 or 412-317-5188. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website afterwards, and results will be issued prior to the call.

About SUMR Brands
Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:
Chris Witty
Investor Relations
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SUMR Brands to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results on August 17, 2021 WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SUMR Brands (“SUMR Brands” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board