Beazley promotes Florian Beerli to head newly formed Specialty Risks & US Programs team

Within Specialty Risks & US Programs is a suite of products that are niche by nature, and that require wide underwriting and claims expertise in order to navigate the nuances of the industries these policies cover.

Farmington, CT, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has named Florian Beerli as the head of the newly named Specialty Risks & US Programs team. In addition to his new responsibilities, Florian will remain global lead for Product Recall.

The product offerings include:

Product Recall – claims-made coverage for consumable products, consumer goods, and component parts manufacturers globally.

– claims-made coverage for consumable products, consumer goods, and component parts manufacturers globally. Media Liability – a tailored solution for media-related businesses globally ranging from publishers to broadcasters, bloggers, vloggers, social influencers and authors.

– a tailored solution for media-related businesses globally ranging from publishers to broadcasters, bloggers, vloggers, social influencers and authors. Miscellaneous Medical & Life Sciences (small business) –professional and general liability insurance for a wide array of US-based healthcare providers.

–professional and general liability insurance for a wide array of US-based healthcare providers. US Specialty Programs – bespoke programs designed for a variety of specialty risk categories for professional and general liability risks in the US.

Florian Beerli said: “Bringing together this team of technical and knowledgeable experts from across these specialty product areas, enables us to pool ideas and develop an environment of innovation for future insurance solutions. I’m honored to have the opportunity to head up such a talented team, and I look forward to growing our book of business across our range of product lines.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

