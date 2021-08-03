checkAd

Beazley promotes Florian Beerli to head newly formed Specialty Risks & US Programs team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

New division to accelerate innovation of future insurance solutions

Farmington, CT, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has named Florian Beerli as the head of the newly named Specialty Risks & US Programs team. In addition to his new responsibilities, Florian will remain global lead for Product Recall.

Within Specialty Risks & US Programs is a suite of products that are niche by nature, and that require wide underwriting and claims expertise in order to navigate the nuances of the industries these policies cover.

The product offerings include:

  • Product Recall – claims-made coverage for consumable products, consumer goods, and component parts manufacturers globally.
  • Media Liability – a tailored solution for media-related businesses globally ranging from publishers to broadcasters, bloggers, vloggers, social influencers and authors.
  • Miscellaneous Medical & Life Sciences (small business) –professional and general liability insurance for a wide array of US-based healthcare providers.
  • US Specialty Programs – bespoke programs designed for a variety of specialty risk categories for professional and general liability risks in the US.

Florian Beerli said: “Bringing together this team of technical and knowledgeable experts from across these specialty product areas, enables us to pool ideas and develop an environment of innovation for future insurance solutions. I’m honored to have the opportunity to head up such a talented team, and I look forward to growing our book of business across our range of product lines.”

 

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

  

CONTACT: Mairi MacDonald
Beazley Group
+44 (0)20 7674 7164
Mairi.Macdonald@beazley.com

Deborah Kostroun
KetchumZito Financial
201–403–8185
deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beazley promotes Florian Beerli to head newly formed Specialty Risks & US Programs team New division to accelerate innovation of future insurance solutionsFarmington, CT, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Specialist insurer Beazley has named Florian Beerli as the head of the newly named Specialty Risks & US Programs team. In addition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board