Arbutus to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM ET.

William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that it believes have the potential to provide a new curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.



Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com



Pam Murphy

Investor Relations Consultant

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com