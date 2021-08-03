checkAd

Turmalina Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on July 28, 2021.

At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at five and the following nominees were elected:

Rohan Wolfe
Bryan Slusarchuk
Francisco Azevedo, Jr.
Laura Bastias
Latika Prasad

Shareholders also approved:

  • The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of Turmalina Metals for the ensuing fiscal year,
  • Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor, and
  • A resolution authorizing the continuation of Turmalina Metal Corp.’s rolling stock option plan.

Turmalina is currently drilling exploration targets at the Company’s San Francisco Project located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of San Juan, Argentina. The Company is also cleaning pre-existing access roads to start conducting mapping and sampling programs at recent acquisitions at San Francisco (see Turmalina News Release dated July 7, 2021 for more details) and at the Chanape project in Peru.

On Behalf of the Company,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Email: rohan@turmalinametals.com
Mobile: +976 9999 6994
Website: turmalinametals.com
Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com.

Statements

About Turmalina Metals and the San Francisco Project: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralisation on established mining licenses that present compelling drill targets. The principle project held by Turmalina is the San Francisco project in San Juan, Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled “NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina” dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Corporation’s prospectus dated November 21, 2019) and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.





Disclaimer

