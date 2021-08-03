IPG Photonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"Increased economic activity across our core markets and focus on execution and growth opportunities by the team drove our performance in the second quarter," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Executive Chair of the Board. "We were pleased with our revenue growth this quarter, driven by improved underlying demand in cutting applications in Europe and U.S. and robust growth in welding applications across most geographies, which was partially offset by moderated demand for cutting in China and an impact from supply chain constraints," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics’ Chief Executive Officer. "Strong demand in emerging materials processing applications, such as solar cell manufacturing, cleaning and 3D printing, also contributed to our revenue growth in the quarter."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $372 million increased 25% year over year. Materials processing sales accounted for 93% of total revenue in the quarter and increased 27% year over year due to higher sales in welding, cutting, solar cell manufacturing, cleaning and additive applications with a growing contribution from service and parts. Sales into other applications increased 5% year over year due to higher sales in medical and advanced applications.

Sales of high power continuous wave ("CW") lasers, representing 51% of total revenue, increased 20% year over year. Ultra-high power fiber lasers (6 kilowatts of power or greater) represented 51% of all high power CW laser sales in the quarter. Second quarter sales benefited from strong growth in adjustable mode beam (AMB) and pulsed lasers. Systems sales also generated significant growth in the quarter. By region, sales increased 10% in China, 50% in Europe, and 23% in North America on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.29 increased 82% year over year. Foreign exchange losses decreased EPS by $0.04. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 24%. During the second quarter, IPG generated $116 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $27 million and stock repurchases totaled $39 million.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Our outlook implies a 15% year-over-year revenue growth at the midpoint of our guidance despite a more difficult comparison to the third quarter 2020, when revenue started to recover from the pandemic. Book-to-bill was above one in the second quarter increasing our total backlog. However, deliveries for cutting applications in China are likely to be extended over the remainder of the year and there is continued uncertainty due to the ongoing impact of supply chain constraints on our customers and us. Despite this near-term uncertainty, strength in battery and other precision applications in China as well as robust revenue expected outside of China for the third quarter gives us confidence to guide to year-over-year growth. We remain excited about the future of our business with significant long-term growth opportunities from our leading market position in cutting, EV welding and new product introductions such as the LightWELD handheld laser," concluded Dr. Scherbakov.

For the third quarter of 2021, IPG expects revenue of $350 to $380 million. The Company expects the third quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.10 to $1.40, with 53.5 million basic common shares outstanding and 54.0 million diluted common shares outstanding.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, government and Company measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain constraints, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.84, Russian Ruble 72, Japanese Yen 111 and Chinese Yuan 6.46, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Data Workbook available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500 Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, 15% implied year-over-year revenue growth, timing of deliveries in China, impact of supply chain constraints on our customers and us, strength in battery and other precision applications in China, robust revenue outside of China, year-over-year growth, significant long-term growth opportunities, leading position in cutting, EV welding and product introductions, impacts of COVID-19 on our business, the global economy and government policies, revenue, tax rate and earnings guidance for Q3 2021. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 371,658 $ 296,411 $ 717,243 $ 545,653 Cost of sales 191,130 159,962 372,724 306,328 Gross profit 180,528 136,449 344,519 239,325 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,193 17,326 38,076 36,009 Research and development 35,191 31,584 68,530 63,422 General and administrative 31,066 26,399 61,158 53,523 Impairment of long-lived assets and other restructuring charges — 1,165 — 1,165 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 2,826 12,766 (4,339 ) (6,799 ) Total operating expenses 88,276 89,240 163,425 147,320 Operating income 92,252 47,209 181,094 92,005 Other (expense) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net (407 ) 1,856 (902 ) 4,929 Other income, net 28 449 281 640 Total other (expense) income (379 ) 2,305 (621 ) 5,569 Income before provision of income taxes 91,873 49,514 180,473 97,574 Provision for income taxes 22,196 11,148 42,574 22,442 Net income 69,677 38,366 137,899 75,132 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (123 ) 140 (28 ) 503 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation common stockholders $ 69,800 $ 38,226 $ 137,927 $ 74,629 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per common share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.72 $ 2.58 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 1.29 $ 0.71 $ 2.55 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,472 53,040 53,548 53,083 Diluted 53,999 53,530 54,145 53,628



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 754,199 $ 876,231 Short-term investments 743,210 514,835 Accounts receivable, net 250,669 264,321 Inventories 404,547 364,993 Prepaid income taxes 64,810 69,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,157 57,804 Total current assets 2,290,592 2,148,077 Deferred income taxes, net 45,751 43,197 Goodwill 39,000 41,366 Intangible assets, net 59,070 62,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 612,420 597,527 Other assets 39,679 43,419 Total assets $ 3,086,512 $ 2,935,700 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,846 $ 3,810 Accounts payable 50,714 25,748 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 192,164 176,740 Income taxes payable 9,181 8,280 Total current liabilities 255,905 214,578 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 92,102 92,854 Long-term debt, net of current portion 32,225 34,157 Total liabilities 380,232 341,589 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,725,678 and 53,491,889 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021; 55,416,246 and 53,427,234 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,233,789 and 2,034,012 shares held at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (345,345 ) (303,614 ) Additional paid-in capital 883,546 854,301 Retained earnings 2,326,118 2,188,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159,407 ) (146,065 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,704,918 2,592,819 Non-controlling interests 1,362 1,292 Total equity 2,706,280 2,594,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,086,512 $ 2,935,700



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 137,899 $ 75,132 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,976 47,350 Impairment of long-lived assets — 671 Provisions for inventory, warranty and bad debt 32,654 24,484 Other 18,665 13,142 Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable 37,404 46,256 Inventories (61,220 ) (15,160 ) Other (10,188 ) (61,619 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 203,190 130,256 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (54,344 ) (37,370 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 258 460 Purchases of short-term investments (1,014,033 ) (421,321 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 785,023 422,912 Other (547 ) 115 Net cash used in investing activities (283,643 ) (35,204 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (1,896 ) (1,862 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 10,567 8,271 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (41,731 ) (28,230 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination (2,624 ) (1,650 ) Net cash used in financing activities (35,684 ) (23,471 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,217 ) (4,523 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (124,354 ) 67,058 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 878,553 682,984 Cash and cash equivalents — End of period $ 754,199 $ 750,042 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,388 $ 1,061 Cash paid for income taxes $ 41,809 $ 53,670



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 1,200 $ 1,172 $ 2,441 $ 2,394 Sales and marketing 1,879 1,777 3,895 3,555 Research and development — — — 133 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 3,079 $ 2,949 $ 6,336 $ 6,082



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,843 $ 2,507 $ 5,469 $ 5,039 Sales and marketing 1,247 1,188 2,407 2,149 Research and development 2,472 2,475 4,590 4,547 General and administrative 3,349 3,092 6,298 5,966 Total stock-based compensation 9,911 9,262 18,764 17,701 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (2,114 ) (2,123 ) (3,992 ) (4,059 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,797 $ 7,139 $ 14,772 $ 13,642



