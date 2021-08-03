checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Nearly Doubles Geographic Footprint, Expanding into 16 New Markets to Reach 6.9 Million Medicare Enrollees in 2022

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its debut as a public company earlier this year, award-winning Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) has announced the expansion of its “senior first” model into 16 new markets, making Alignment’s plans available in 38 total markets across Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina in 2022 to reach a market of more than 6.9 million1 people eligible for Medicare, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced the addition of new Medicare Advantage plan options to its plan portfolio, including Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans as well as special needs plans catering to seniors with lower incomes and chronic illnesses.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15, 2021.

“Because of our direct and trusted relationships with our members over the years, we have listened closely to their wants and needs in how they receive care,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “What seniors want and need – especially those who are chronically ill – is customized care that delivers both a better care experience and improves their health outcomes. As our growth extends our impact and we serve more seniors across the country, we will focus on upholding the heritage of care and attention our members have come to expect from us – just like having a doctor in the family.”

New markets in 2022 include Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada; Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes counties in North Carolina; and Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona, where the company is introducing its plans for the first time. With this strategic expansion, Alignment will reach even more seniors nationwide across a diverse range of ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds in some of the country’s most critical Medicare Advantage regions.

In addition to its growing footprint, Alignment announced several new plan options for seniors in 2022, pending regulatory approval. The company’s new Medicare Advantage PPO plans include a virtual care plan that provides seniors with convenient and personalized care on the heels of the pandemic. These PPO plans will be available to new and existing Alignment Health Plan members in 28 counties across California, Arizona and North Carolina during the 2022 enrollment cycle. For the most vulnerable and underserved, Alignment is also adding personalized and customizable Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) in 24 counties in California, Nevada and North Carolina, and Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) in 11 counties in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Alignment continues to focus on the social needs of its members by offering carefully curated supplemental benefits that go well beyond clinical needs including grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation, virtual fitness classes and grandkids on-demand to help seniors navigate everyday challenges that affect their health outcomes. Along with these benefits, members also have access to Alignment’s signature 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service to provide a personalized and real-time health care experience for members, as well as Alignment’s proprietary technology platform AVA, which identifies gaps in their care and alerts care providers to their medical needs in real time.

For more information about the company’s model and offerings, visit: www.alignmenthealthcare.com

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

