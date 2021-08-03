Pacific Biosciences Acquires Circulomics – A Leading High Molecular Weight DNA Extraction Company

Technology Will Enable Continued End-to-End Automated Workflow Development

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB) (“Pacific Biosciences” or “PacBio”), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, announced today that it acquired Circulomics Inc. (“Circulomics”), a Maryland-based biotechnology company focused on delivering highly differentiated sample prep products that enable genomic workflows. Scientists recognize Circulomics as a leader in extracting high quality, high molecular weight (HMW) DNA from almost any sample type. These products are commonly used for long read applications across a diverse set of markets including, human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences and microbiology.



“One of our core strategies is to improve the front end of our sequencing workflows. The Nanobind technology that Circulomics has created is already proven in the market and will accelerate our efforts to make sample extraction and library preparation easier for our customers,” said Christian Henry, CEO and President at PacBio. “By adding the team to PacBio we will be able to deeply integrate their technology into our workflows which will improve our entire long-read sequencing workflow.”

“High quality, long-read sequencing begins with high quality, long DNA. The talented Circulomics team will extend our capabilities in extraction and sample prep and will help us deliver a much easier path toward an end-to-end automated workflow,” said Dr. Catherine Ball, Senior Vice President of Research at PacBio. “This team and their elegant technology have the potential for impact across the entire genomics workflow from front-end sample preparation to multiplex assays, library prep, and beyond.”

HMW DNA ranges from 50 to 300+ kilobases in length – an ideal size for long-read sequencing with PacBio or other long-read sequencing platforms. Circulomics’ Nanobind magnetic disks protect DNA from shearing to generate long reads across a broad range of sample types. Their products can be used to sequence a wide range of samples from cells, bacteria, and fungi, to plants, insects, fish, mammals, and reptiles.

“We built a company of scientists who bend over backwards to help our customers generate beautiful sequencing data. Our goal has always been to build products that enable customers to focus on science rather than stress over sample prep. Through collaborations with PacBio, we know we share the same values and obsession with customer success,” said Dr. Kelvin Liu, Founder and CEO at Circulomics. “Joining PacBio is such a natural fit. We’re excited to work together to push the boundaries of genomics.”