Aqua Metals Announces Successful Completion of 3rd Generation Aqualyzer

Throughput Now Over 300% of Original Model

Delivers an Additional 30% Reduction of Equipment Costs For Licensees

MCCARRAN, Nev., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced it has completed its V1.5 Aqualyzer program just six months after completing V1.25. This latest Aqualyzer configuration has now achieved lead production that is over 300% greater than the V1.0 Aqualyzer deployed at the AquaRefinery during commercial production in 2018 and 2019.

These results are expected to positively impact capital and operating expenses for the Company’s current and future equipment supply and technology licensing customers. The increase in throughput results in a reduction of more than 60% in the number of Aqualyzers needed for equivalent lead production delivered by the V1.0 model, reducing capital and labor and footprint requirements. This latest iteration has also increased electrical efficiency to 97%, which further improves operating costs.

The current design has a single button start and stop functionality with no manual interaction required during operation and automated maintenance capability. The 60% overall reduction in operating expenses and 50% reduction in capital expenditures from V1.0 to V1.5 greatly exceeds the targets set in early 2020.

“This third iteration of our Aqualyzer further demonstrates Aqua Metals’ ability to continually improve the economic value proposition of AquaRefining. Our incredible team has once again delivered results beyond expectations. We are succeeding in continually driving down the costs of AquaRefining to be the lowest cost and the cleanest choice to recover metals for operators around the world and we have demonstrated a credible track record with three iterations, securing ACME as our our first licensing client and a strong sales funnel. There is a long and favorable cost curve ahead as we work to make our globally patented AquaRefining the best available modular and upgradable technology for clean and safe battery metals recovery. With these latest confirmed results, we are currently and favorably updating the equipment configurations for our previously announced partner ACME and other potential licensees,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals.

