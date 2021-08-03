FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation Status for Hancock Jaffe's VenoValve

- Goal of FDA Breakthrough Device Program is to speed up development by giving priority to devices that treat life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions- Company preparing to begin SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial for VenoValve- VenoValve is a …

- Goal of FDA Breakthrough Device Program is to speed up development by giving priority to devices that treat life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions

- VenoValve is a potential treatment for approximately 2.4 million U.S. patients that suffer from severe Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the deep veins of their legs

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve®, the Company's lead product, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial. The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program was established to enable priority review for devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

Foto: Accesswire

The VenoValve is a potential treatment for a condition called Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a disease that afflicts approximately 2.4 million people in the U.S. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux) and creating increased pressure inside of the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). CVI is a debilitating condition that can make everyday tasks such as bathing, sleeping, and walking extremely difficult for patients. There are currently no effective treatments for deep venous CVI.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the FDA on an expedited basis as we try to bring relief to the millions of patients who suffer from deep venous CVI and who currently have no effective treatment options," said Hancock Jaffe CEO Robert Berman. "The VenoValve significantly improved the lives of the patients in our first-in-human study, and we hope to replicate that success in our SAVVE U.S. clinical trial."

Data from the VenoValve first-in-human study, presented in December of 2020, indicated that average patient improvement in reflux was 54 percent, average improvement in disease manifestations (measured by rVCSS scores) was 56 percent, and average improvement in pain (measured by VAS scores), was 76 percent, all at one-year post-VenoValve surgery compared to pre-surgery levels. In addition, there were no material adverse events (MAEs) at 30 days post-VenoValve implantation.