Infinity Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

The Bank realized its third consecutive and largest profitable quarter, $302 thousand

Increased profitability by 20.3% over the first quarter of 2021

Total loans increased by $10.8 million

Total deposits increased by $16.6 million

Loans

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total loans equaled $153.5 million, an increase of $10.8 million, or 7.5% from previous quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total loans increased by $17.7 million, or 13% when compared to December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank recorded an increase of $34.3 million in new loan commitments. During the second quarter of 2021, $5.6 million Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans were forgiven bringing the balance of PPP loans down to $12.8 million. The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 87.1% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 89.4% at March 31, 2021. Given the current economic conditions, the Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses ('ALLL') remains at 1.3% on all non-PPP loans. The ALLL was 1.20%, 1.14% and 1.16% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Government and, therefore, do not require an ALLL amount to be allocated to them and therefore as the total PPP loans outstanding decrease, the ALLL as a % of total loans increases

The yield on average loans has remained relatively stable during 2021 at approximately 5.7%. The yield on average loans increased 54 basis points to 5.70% from the same quarter in 2020 and 10 basis points to 5.71% from the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Total deposits increased by $16.6 million, or 10.4% to $176.3 million when compared to first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $3.9 million or 2.2% when compared to December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased by $14.4 million or 17.4% during the second quarter of 2021 to $97.3 million as of June 30, 2021 and comprises over 55% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $3.4 million or 3.4% when compared to December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits grew by $2.2 million or 2.9% when compared to March 31, 2021, and by $7.3 million or 10.2% from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The cost of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 26 basis points, an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of 16 basis points when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The low cost of funds is a result of the Bank's continued focus on long-term deposit relationships that are not solely based on pricing.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2 million, up $77 thousand, or 4.0% from the first quarter of 2021 and up $784 thousand, or 65.1% over the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the Bank's net-interest income equaled $3.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 63.2% from the six-months ended June 30, 2020. The Bank's primary source of net-interest income was driven by interest income from loans. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 5 basis points during the second quarter 2021 when compared to the previous linked quarter. The Bank's net interest margin increased over 101 basis points when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due to the decrease in PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year. PPP loans earn interest at 1% and comprised 21% of the Bank's total loans as of June 30, 2020 versus 8% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total non-interest income totaled $81 thousand, an increase of $30 thousand, or 58.8%, from the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-interest income increased $28 thousand, or 52.8% when compared to the like period ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 total non-interest income equaled $132 thousand, an increase of $25 thousand or 23.4% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for all periods was driven equally by service charges and other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense decreased by $229 thousand, or 13.8% versus the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-interest expense increased $169 thousand, or 13.3% when compared to the same period ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to certain non-recurring expenses related to salaries and employee benefits that were incurred during the first quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 non-interest expense totaled $3.1 million, an increase of $445 thousand or 14.4% from like period in 2020 and was primarily related to the addition of staff to support the Bank's asset growth of 13.5% year over year as well as incentives paid.

Net Income

The Bank realized its third consecutive quarter of profitability and recorded net income of $302 thousand, or $0.09 per share after deducting $120 thousand in tax expense for the period ending June 30, 2021. This represents an increase in profitability of 20.3% from previous linked quarter of $251 thousand, or $0.08 per share and $503 thousand over the net loss of $201 thousand, or ($0.06) per share when compared to June 30, 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $553 thousand, or $0.17 per share, an increase of $936 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. The return on average assets increased 9 basis points to 0.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 0.51% for the previous linked quarter and 109 basis points from (0.49%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The return on average assets was 0.55% for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 as compared with (0.55%) for the same period last year. The return on average equity increased to 4.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.91% for the previous quarter and (3.15%) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The return on average equity was 4.26% for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to (2.99%) for the same period in 2020.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank remained well-capitalized under the regulatory capital ratio guidelines with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.00%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.29%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.36%.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 37,126 $ 26,937 $ 44,647 Securities available for sale 12,557 21,409 23,014 Total Loans 153,529 142,776 135,866 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,841) (1,629) (1,582) Net Loans 151,688 141,147 134,284 Premises and equipment, net 1,375 1,462 1,561 Other assets 1,547 1,473 1,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 204,293 $ 192,428 $ 204,882 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 97,329 $ 82,911 $ 100,710 Interest bearing 78,993 76,789 71,706 Time certificates of deposit - - - Total deposits 176,322 159,700 172,416 Other liabilities 1,533 1,656 1,638 FHLB borrowings - 5,000 5,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 177,855 166,356 179,054 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 33,072 33,018 32,944 Accumulated deficit (7,184) (7,184) (6,866) Net income (loss) 553 251 (318) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (3) (13) 68 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,438 26,072 25,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 204,293 $ 192,428 $ 204,882

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 2,071 $ 1,986 $ 1,307 $ 4,057 $ 2,466 Investment securities 10 12 19 22 113 Other short-term investments 23 19 25 42 85 Total interest income 2,104 2,017 1,351 4,121 2,664 Interest expense: Deposits 115 104 146 219 273 Borrowed funds - 1 - 1 - Total interest expense 115 105 146 220 273 Net interest income 1,989 1,912 1,205 3,901 2,391 Provision for loan and lease losses 212 47 192 259 225 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 1,777 1,865 1,013 3,642 2,166 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 36 28 20 64 43 Other income 45 23 31 68 55 Gain (loss) on securities - - 2 - 9 Total non-interest income 81 51 53 132 107 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 941 1,182 825 2,123 1,797 Occupancy 89 88 91 177 183 Furniture, fixture & equipment 33 53 51 86 92 Data processing 101 95 77 196 146 Professional & legal 109 84 72 193 154 Marketing 16 13 14 29 21 Other expense 147 150 137 297 263 Total non-interest expense 1,436 1,665 1,267 3,101 2,656 Income (loss) before taxes 422 251 (201) 673 (383) Income tax expense 120 - - 120 - Net Income (Loss) $ 302 $ 251 $ (201) $ 553 $ (383) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ (0.06) $ 0.17 $ (0.12) Common shares outstanding 3,312,858 3,312,858 3,306,429 3,312,858 3,306,429

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.99% 3.90% 2.98% 3.97% 3.50% Cost of funds 0.26% 0.24% 0.42% 0.25% 0.48% Yield on average loans 5.70% 5.73% 5.16% 5.71% 5.61% Return on average assets 0.60% 0.51% (0.49%) 0.55% (0.55%) Return on average equity 4.59% 3.91% (3.15%) 4.26% (2.99%) Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.20% 1.14% 1.00% Loan to Deposit Ratio: 87.07% 89.40% 80.64% Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.29% 16.77% 18.77% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.36% 17.81% 19.61% Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.00% 13.03% 15.37%

