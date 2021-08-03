checkAd

OM Holdings International (OMHI) Announces Onemart Convenience Stores

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

 Construction Has Begun on the First Store in Tortola, BVI Store Anticipated to Open by Christmas 2021 Company Will Open More Convenience Stores in 2022MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI) an owner …

 Construction Has Begun on the First Store in Tortola, BVI 

Store Anticipated to Open by Christmas 2021 

Company Will Open More Convenience Stores in 2022

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI) an owner and operator of super merchandising stores and delivery services in the Caribbean with a proprietary mobile app, today announced the formation of OneMart convenience stores and the construction of the first OneMart convenience store in Baughers Bay, Tortola, BVI. 

Foto: Accesswire

The company signed a 25-year lease on the Baughers Bay property and will open a 3000 square foot store in November 2021, taking advantage of the Christmas shopping season. The store will offer smaller SKUs of OneMart super store merchandise alongside a small bakery, pizzeria and delicatessen. 

Few new stores have opened in the British Virgin Islands in recent years, creating an opportunity for OneMart to expand its presence nationally. Some locations targeted by OneMart are better suited for small-format stores, which can be readily opened on rented property. OneMart will open its first convenience store near its flagship location, and duplicate the processes developed for additional small-format stores throughout BVI. 

“Our concept is to service our customers with convenience store products, both in-store or delivered right to their doorsteps, to make shopping as easy as possible for our customers, and to integrate our location into their communities and neighborhoods,” said Mark Vanterpool, President and CEO of OMHI.  Our store is located in a densely populated area near several large apartment buildings and many individual homes, as well as two schools, churches and a public works office. We feel residents, students, visitors and people working near our new OneMart convenience store will benefit from the ease with which they can quickly purchase fresh food and other merchandise.”  Our increased store footprint will improve our buying power, with more sales volume, translating to higher profits.

OMHI already has two stores under construction on Tortola, a 22,000 square foot OneMart super store slated to open in December 2021, in Fat Hogs Bay, and a Builders Depot store expected to open in third quarter 2022, while management continues to evaluate new sites for additional super stores and convenient community stores

With its new technology subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., and its new stores, the nine months ended May 31, 2021, has seen the largest expansion program in company history. Management anticipates increased revenue from these activities by fiscal year end August 31, 2022. 

Wertpapier


