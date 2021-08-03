checkAd

Argo Blockchain Provides July Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; OTCQX: ARBKF), (“Argo” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to provide the following operational update for July.

During the month of July, Argo mined 225 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 167 BTC in June. This brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1108 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in July amounted to £5.60 $7.79 million (June 2021: $6.05 million). Argo generated this income at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 83% for the month of July (June 2021: 78%).

At the end of July, the Company owned 1,496 Bitcoin or BTC equivalent.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to capitalize on the reduction in global hash rate and mining difficulty this month to deliver these results at an impressive margin. We are also pleased to have broken ground at the Texas facility, and are excited about the opportunities that this development offers in allowing us to exercise greater control over our mining operations, to continue to utilize renewable power and to work with the local community in Texas to enact positive change.”

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

Wertpapier


