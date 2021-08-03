checkAd

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes $13.7 Million Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTCPK:CFIC), the parent company of Cornerstone Bank, announced the successful completion of a private placement of $13.7 million of common stock. The Company issued 1,374,000 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share to mostly institutional investors. The Company plans to use the additional capital for general corporate purposes including organic growth initiatives and the pay down of outstanding debt.

President and Chief Executive Officer Eugene D’Orazio discussed the offering: "We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our common stock offering. This new capital will be used to support organic growth opportunities in the markets we serve and further enhance the value of our franchise. Furthermore, the addition of premier institutional bank investors to our shareholder base will help to promote increased liquidity and financial sponsorship."

Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC acted as the sole placement agent in the transaction. The Company received legal counsel from Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP and Stevens & Lee provided legal counsel to the placement agent.

About Cornerstone Financial Corporation:

Cornerstone Financial Corporation, based in Mount Laurel, NJ, operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Bank, founded in 1999, that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking and money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home equity line of credit; term and small business administration/government backed loans; business line of credit and letters of credit; and commercial mortgages. The company also offers remote deposit capture, reorder check, and online banking services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes $13.7 Million Common Stock Offering Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTCPK:CFIC), the parent company of Cornerstone Bank, announced the successful completion of a private placement of $13.7 million of common stock. The Company issued 1,374,000 shares of common stock at a price of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste